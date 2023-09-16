Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault by four women: Report
Four women have accused the actor of sexually assaulting between 2006 and 2013.
Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse. The shocking allegations have been made in a joint investigation conducted by the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches.
Four women have accused the actor of sexually assaulting them between 2006 and 2013.
However, Brand has denied all the serious allegations made against them. In the statement, the actor said that all the relationships the he had, '' were absolutely always consensual.''
In the video posted on his social media platforms, the actor said that he received an email and a letter from a mainstream TV company and a newspaper that listed several ''aggressive" acts that he "absolutely refutes."
"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous," he said in the video posted to his Twitter and Instagram. "Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent — and I’m being transparent about it now as well."
And to see that transparency metastasized into something criminal that I absolutely deny makes me question is there another agenda at play, particularly when we’ve seen coordinated media attacks before like with Joe Rogan, when he dared to take a medicine that the mainstream media didn’t approve of and we saw a spate of headlines from media outlets across the world using the same language. I’m aware that you guys have been saying in the comments for a while ‘Watch out, Russell, they’re coming
for you, you’re getting too close to the truth. Russell Brand did not kill himself.’
In the time period mentioned in the report, Brand was the BBC presenter and acted in several Hollywood films.
(The story is in development)