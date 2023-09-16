Russell Brand accused of rape and sexual assault by four women: Report

Actor and comedian Russell Brand has been accused of rape, sexual assault, and emotional abuse. The shocking allegations have been made in a joint investigation conducted by the Sunday Times, the Times, and Channel 4's Dispatches.



Four women have accused the actor of sexually assaulting them between 2006 and 2013.



However, Brand has denied all the serious allegations made against them. In the statement, the actor said that all the relationships the he had, '' were absolutely always consensual.''



In the video posted on his social media platforms, the actor said that he received an email and a letter from a mainstream TV company and a newspaper that listed several ''aggressive" acts that he "absolutely refutes."



"These allegations pertain to the time when I was working in the mainstream, when I was in the newspapers all the time, when I was in the movies, and as I’ve written about extensively in my books, I was very, very promiscuous," he said in the video posted to his Twitter and Instagram. "Now during that time of promiscuity, the relationships I had were absolutely always consensual. I was always transparent about that then — almost too transparent — and I’m being transparent about it now as well."