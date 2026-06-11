/FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony: Shakira, Nora Fatehi, LISA and more-a look at all the performers of the night

The four-year wait is coming to an end as the FIFA World Cup 2026 kicks off with a grand celebration and intense action on June 11. From Shakira, Nora Fatehi and more, take a look at the stars who are set to perform.
Football’s biggest tournament is kicking off in style. As the FIFA World Cup opening ceremony lights up in three different nations, the US, Canada, and Mexico, a star-studded lineup of performers is set to light up the stage with energetic performances before the action begins on the field. Take a look at the confirmed stars bringing a global flair.
The FIFA World Cup is held every four years. The 2026 opening ceremony will be hosted by three nations, Mexico, Canada, and the United States. It will take place in each country at its prior stadiums.
The 2026 FIFA World Cup opening ceremony in Mexico will be held at the iconic Mexico City Stadium. The ceremony will be marked by the kickoff performance from Shakira and Burna Boy, who are making their debut on the global stage. The artists will take the stage with great energy and perform their recent track, "Dai Dai." Several other performers include Tyla, Alejandro Fernández, Belinda, Danny Ocean, J Balvin, Lila Downs, Los Ángeles Azules, and Maná.
Canada's opening celebration will take place at BMO Field. Before the excitement takes over the field, audiences will witness stellar performances by several renowned stars, who are set to bring their dynamic and extravagant energy to the stage. The event will kick off with Alanis Morissette, the Canadian-American singer-songwriter and record producer, who will perform the national anthem. After him, the star-studded lineup will mark their presence, which includes Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, William Prince, Elyanna, Vegedream, and DJ Sanjoy.
The official opening ceremony of FIFA 2026 will take place at the Los Angeles Stadium in Inglewood, California. Several stars are set to make headlines with their unforgettable performances. The lineup includes Katy Perry, Future, Anitta, LISA, Rema, and Tyla (she will perform at two separate opening events across two nations).