/FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony: Shakira, Nora Fatehi, LISA and more-a look at all the performers of the night

Canada's opening celebration will take place at BMO Field. Before the excitement takes over the field, audiences will witness stellar performances by several renowned stars, who are set to bring their dynamic and extravagant energy to the stage. The event will kick off with Alanis Morissette, the Canadian-American singer-songwriter and record producer, who will perform the national anthem. After him, the star-studded lineup will mark their presence, which includes Michael Bublé, Alessia Cara, Jessie Reyez, Nora Fatehi, William Prince, Elyanna, Vegedream, and DJ Sanjoy.