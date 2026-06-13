/FIFA World Cup 2026: Neymar set to miss Brazil’s opening match against Morocco

Brazil will begin their FIFA World Cup 2026 campaign without star forward Neymar, as the team’s all-time leading international goalscorer has been ruled out of the opening Group C match against Morocco on Saturday (Jun 13). The fixture will be played at New York New Jersey Stadium, with Brazil head coach Carlo Ancelotti confirming that Neymar is still recovering from injury and will not be available for selection.

Ancelotti, who became the first foreign coach to lead Brazil at a FIFA World Cup, revealed that Neymar is expected to resume training next week. The veteran attacker has been sidelined since sustaining a right calf injury in mid-May and has not represented Brazil since 2023.

Speaking ahead of the match, Ancelotti praised Neymar’s commitment during rehabilitation and highlighted the importance of his presence within the squad.

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“Neymar is working very hard to recover as quickly as possible," Ancelotti said on Friday. “We called him up not only for his football ability, which is indisputable, but also for the experience and example he can provide to the younger players in the squad."

After their opener against Morocco, who finished fourth at the 2022 World Cup, Brazil will face Haiti in their second group match on Friday (Jun 19), before concluding the group stage against Scotland on Wednesday (Jun 24).

Brazil ready to challenge for the title

Ancelotti also expressed confidence in Brazil’s ability to compete with the strongest teams at the tournament as they pursue a record-extending sixth World Cup crown and their first since 2002.

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The Italian manager, who has won five UEFA Champions League titles at club level, is preparing for his first World Cup as a head coach. He described leading Brazil as both a privilege and a major responsibility.

“It’s a new experience and a new responsibility to represent the country of football," Ancelotti said ahead of Brazil’s Group C opener against Morocco.

“It comes down to two words: responsibility and honour. It’s a unique and very beautiful moment in my career. We have a team that can compete with every team in the world, and we’re convinced of that. It’s a team with quality and experience, and with absolute confidence that it can compete with anyone," he added.