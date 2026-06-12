/FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony in pictures: Nora Fatehi, Alessia Cara dazzle with their performance

Toronto’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony thrilled fans as Canadian-born singer Nora Fatehi performed “Siir Siir” with Vegedream and Sanjoy. Alessia Cara and William Prince also took the stage
Sanjoy, Vegedream and Nora Fatehi perform during the Opening Ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario
Alessia Cara performs during the Opening Ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina
Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup football tournament ahead of the Group B football match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium
The ceremony started with a moving tribute to Indigenous communities, followed by a visual celebration of Canada’s landscapes and heritage. The artistic showcase set the tone for the star-studded performances
Jessie Reyez and Elyanna took the stage during Canada’s opening ceremony at BMO Field, delivering a powerful and emotional performance. The Canadian and Palestinian singers performed “Illuminate,” an official FIFA World Cup 2026 song, captivating the Toronto crowd as part of the ceremony’s artistic showcase.