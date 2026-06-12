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FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony in pictures: Nora Fatehi, Alessia Cara dazzle with their performance

Jatin Verma
Edited By Jatin Verma
Published: Jun 13, 2026, 24:48 IST | Updated: Jun 13, 2026, 24:48 IST

Toronto’s FIFA World Cup 2026 opening ceremony thrilled fans as Canadian-born singer Nora Fatehi performed “Siir Siir” with Vegedream and Sanjoy. Alessia Cara and William Prince also took the stage

Nora Fatehi dazzles with her performance
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(Photograph: AFP)

Nora Fatehi dazzles with her performance

Sanjoy, Vegedream and Nora Fatehi perform during the Opening Ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium on June 12, 2026 in Toronto, Ontario

Alessia Cara mesmerises with her stellar performance
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(Photograph: AFP)

Alessia Cara mesmerises with her stellar performance

Alessia Cara performs during the Opening Ceremony before the FIFA World Cup 2026 Group B match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina

Opening ceremony entertains fans at Toronto Stadium
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(Photograph: AFP)

Opening ceremony entertains fans at Toronto Stadium

Artists perform during the opening ceremony of the 2026 World Cup football tournament ahead of the Group B football match between Canada and Bosnia and Herzegovina at Toronto Stadium

Cultural pride shines
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(Photograph: AFP)

Cultural pride shines

The ceremony started with a moving tribute to Indigenous communities, followed by a visual celebration of Canada’s landscapes and heritage. The artistic showcase set the tone for the star-studded performances

Jessie Reyez and Elyanna lit up the Toronto Stadium
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(Photograph: AFP)

Jessie Reyez and Elyanna lit up the Toronto Stadium

Jessie Reyez and Elyanna took the stage during Canada’s opening ceremony at BMO Field, delivering a powerful and emotional performance. The Canadian and Palestinian singers performed “Illuminate,” an official FIFA World Cup 2026 song, captivating the Toronto crowd as part of the ceremony’s artistic showcase.

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FIFA World Cup 2026 Canada Opening Ceremony in pictures: Nora Fatehi, Alessia Cara dazzle with their performance
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