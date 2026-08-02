/BLACKPINK's Jennie sparks fan frenzy solo Lollapalooza debut in Chicago | Watch

BLACKPINK's Jennie reached a major career milestone by headlining Lollapalooza Chicago as a solo artist for the first time. Performing to a sea of cheering fans at the Bud Light Stage, the singer captivated the audience with an hour-long set featuring chart-topping hits, fan favourites and unreleased music,

Jennie headlines Lollapalooza Chicago

Jennie then teased a surprise for the audience. “I have some new songs that I haven’t released.” She continued with “ZEN,” “ExtraL,” “Dracula,” and “Love Hangover (Just Jennie)” before transitioning into unreleased material. Before leaving the stage, Jennie closed with “Like Jennie,” thanking fans for staying with her throughout the hour-long performance.

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Having previously performed at Lollapalooza with BLACKPINK in 2019 and 2023, Jennie's latest appearance marked a significant new chapter in her career. Her headline set not only celebrated her growth as an individual artist but also reinforced her status as one of K-pop's biggest global stars, leaving fans eagerly awaiting what comes next.

Social media was flooded with clips from the concert, with fans praising Jennie's commanding stage presence, polished vocals and effortless confidence as she embraced her role as a solo headliner.

Netizens' reaction to Jennie's performance

Several fans took to social media platforms to share more reels of her performances of various tracks. One user wrote, "JENNIE's first time performing Less Than a Lover live!!"

Another user wrote, "JENNIE RUBY JANE IS MAKING HISTORY! Seeing her take the main stage as the first female K-pop soloist to headline Lollapalooza is so well-deserved. She never stops breaking boundaries!"