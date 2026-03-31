/Blackpink’s Lisa announces Las Vegas Residency: Here's from when you can book tickets

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Blackpink’s Lisa announces Las Vegas Residency: When and how to book tickets

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Mar 31, 2026, 16:12 IST | Updated: Mar 31, 2026, 16:15 IST
Blackpink’s Lisa announces Las Vegas Residency: When and how to book tickets

Poster of Lisa's Las Vegas residency Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Lisa continues to expand her presence in the West, announcing the residency less than a year after she set the stage on fire at Coachella 2025. It was her first solo appearance at the festival after performing there with her group in 2023.

Heads up for all Lisa fans! The Blackpink star is coming to Las Vegas, this time to perform. The K-pop star has announced her first Las Vegas residency, Viva La Lisa. With this, she becomes the first Korean artist to headline a Las Vegas residency.

Lisa continues to expand her presence in the West, announcing the residency less than a year after she set the stage on fire at Coachella 2025. It was her first solo appearance at the festival after performing there with her group in 2023.

Blackpink’s Lisa Las Vegas Residency, ‘Viva La Lisa’: What to know

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Blackpink’s Lisa will take the stage at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, a venue that has hosted some of the biggest celebrities in the world, including Celine Dion, Cher, and Adele, among others. The Las Vegas residency comes after the success of her debut full-length album, ‘’Alter Ego,'' released last year.

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She will be performing for two weekends: Check dates and venue


Friday, November 13 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Saturday, November 14 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Friday, November 27 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace
Saturday, November 28 - The Colosseum at Caesars Palace

Also read:Celine Dion is back! Music icon announces first stage return following illness


When and how to book the tickets.

The presale is beginning from April 22 at 10 am PT. However, fans can sign up from Wednesday, April 1, at 10 am PT through Sunday, April 19 at 10 p.m. PT. The artist presale runs Wednesday, April 22 from 10 a.m. PT through 10 p.m. PT. The general sale begins Thursday, April 23 at 10 a.m. PT at ticketmaster.com.

More about Lisa's career

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Best known as a member of the global group Blackpink, Lisa has also established herself as a successful solo artist through her collaborations and appearances. Last year, she released her solo album Alter Ego, which topped several charts. It reached No. 1 on the Top Album chart and secured the seventh spot on the Billboard 200. She also starred in the hit HBO series The White Lotus.


In 2023, Lisa broke three Guinness World Records, including for having the most Instagram followers for a K-pop artist. She is also the first solo K-pop winner at both the MTV Video Music Awards and the MTV European Music Awards.

About the Author

Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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