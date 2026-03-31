/Did US chopper fly near the wrong ‘White House’? Army probes incident at Kid Rock’s home

Wrong White House? Over the weekend, rockstar Kid Rock experienced an unexpected moment when he saw a military helicopter right outside his house. While the rockstar greeted the Army men inside with salutes and applause, this unexpected moment prompted the Army to launch an investigation.

Musician Kid Rock, an ardent Trump supporter, has found himself in the headlines after he shared a video of himself saluting an AH-64 Apache helicopter that was seen hovering near his Nashville residence.

Helicopter hovers over Kid Rock's house, investigation launched

Add WION as a Preferred Source

On March 29, Rock. whose real name is Robert Ritchie, shared a video from his Tennessee house showing two helicopters hovering over the outdoor swimming pool o his house, which he has named, ‘Southern White House.’

Sharing the video, Rock, in the caption, took an apparent dig at the California government and California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, writing,''This is a level of respect that shit-for-brains Governor of California will never know. God Bless America and all those who have made the ultimate sacrifice to defend her. 🇺🇸''

The clip has gone viral across the internet. While it has triggered a huge conversation, at the same time, people are discussing the rockstar's house, which is a replica of the US President’s White House. The clip also shows a Statue of Liberty replica.

The Army launched an investigation

The video of helicopters hovering outside the musician's house has sparked widespread criticism, with people raising questions about how taxpayers’ money is being used. As the video went viral, the US Army launched an investigation into the incident to verify compliance with regulations and airspace rules.

An Army officer told CBS News that the AH-64 Apache helicopters were conducting a training flight. However, they are investigating how the helicopters were flying near Kid Rock's house.

Maj. Montrell Russell, a spokesman for the Army, said that a review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements.

"Army aviators must adhere to strict safety standards, professionalism, and established flight regulations," Russell said. "An administrative review is underway to assess the mission and verify compliance with regulations and airspace requirements. Appropriate action will be taken if any violations are found."

Maj. Jonathon Bless, a spokesperson for the 101st Airborne Division, revealed that an investigation is ongoing "to review the circumstances surrounding this activity."