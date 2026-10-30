/No umbrella at Diljit Dosanjh's Delhi concert today despite rain forecast; Here's what you can carry

Diljit Dosanjh's concert is set to take place today at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, and to ensure smooth movement for the audience, Delhi Traffic Police has issued a traffic advisory. In view of the live music concert, which is expected to attract over 70,000 spectators, heavy congestion is anticipated around the stadium area.

Meanwhile, with fresh showers witnessed in Delhi and rain forecast for the evening, BookMyShow has issued an advisory for attendees. No umbrellas will be allowed inside the venue due to security and visibility concerns. However, ponchos and rain jackets are permitted. Fans have been advised to carry rain gear accordingly.

Delhi traffic police advisory details

For commuters, Delhi Traffic Police has released a well-explained detailed post for the day, revealing that there are a total of 8 diversion points and 11+ roads will be affected.

The advisory lists the affected stretches, and commuters are advised to plan their travel accordingly if they are using the following routes today.

The audience has been advised to arrive at the venue by Metro. According to the advisory, traffic restrictions and diversions will be in place around the JLN Stadium from 1:00 PM to 12:00 Midnight.

Affected roads

Avoid these roads from 1:00 PM till Midnight today (Oct 30):

Bhishma Pitamah Marg

Lodhi Road

Lala Lajpat Rai Marg (Defence Colony Flyover to Lodhi Colony Flyover)

Arch Bishop Marg

4th Avenue Road & 5th Avenue Road

Internal roads of CGO Complex & around JLN Stadium

Internal roads of Lodhi Colony

Barapullah Flyover (INA to Jangpura Metro Station Gate No. 2)

Dayal Singh College Road

Internal roads of Lodhi Colony

Where traffic will be diverted

As per the advisory, traffic will be diverted at 5 main points from 1 PM to midnight. At Lodhi Road / Dayal Singh College T-point, there will be no entry towards Dayal Singh College Road, and traffic will be sent straight on Lodhi Road.