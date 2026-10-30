/Cleaning chemical mistaken for sugar: 3 customers suffer chemical burns after drinking margaritas at US Chili’s outlet

Several patrons at a Chili’s restaurant in North Carolina suffered chemical burns after drinking beverages prepared with a cleaning chemical that was mistaken for sugar, officials confirmed to ABC 13 News. The incident occurred at the chain's Forest City location. According to a press release from the Foothills Health District, preliminary information indicates that on Monday, Oct. 26, an employee received a "granulated degreasing chemical" from a contractor who was power-washing the exterior of the restaurant. The employee placed the substance into an unlabelled container, which was then brought inside and left near the bar area, public health officials stated.

Another employee preparing the bar for lunch service found the container and used the chemical to make margaritas, believing it was sugar. Three customers ordered the drinks and "immediately experienced discomfort," suffering chemical burns in and around their mouths. The patrons notified staff and left to seek immediate medical attention. Preliminary findings revealed that two restaurant employees subsequently tasted the substance in the container and developed similar symptoms.

Foothills Health District spokesperson Megan Rollins stated she was uncertain of the exact severity of the burns but confirmed the affected individuals were treated at an urgent care facility. The health district launched an investigation and immediately suspended the restaurant's food service permit. Staff members were instructed to thoroughly wash and sanitise all affected food-preparation areas, equipment, and surfaces.

Levonne Baker, a regular customer, told ABC 13 News he was "beyond surprised and almost scared," likening the ordeal to a horror film. "It's like a Wes Craven story that's coming to life," Baker said, adding that the incident made him reconsider returning. "It has made me a little nervous about going back to the bar because it's like, what's in there next?" He noted that an urgent care centre and a vehicle mechanic are located directly beside the restaurant.

As of Thursday morning (Oct 29), environmental health specialists from the Foothills Health District had completed their investigation. The restaurant's permit was reinstated after officials determined that the location met "all applicable food safety requirements." The restaurant chain was contacted for comment but had not responded at the time of publication.