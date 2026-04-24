US President Donald Trump administration has moved to reclassify state-licensed medical marijuana as a less dangerous substance, marking a notable shift in US drug policy. The order, signed by acting Attorney General Todd Blanche, signals a step towards broader federal acceptance of cannabis, one of the country’s most widely used substances. While the change is expected to expand opportunities for medical research and improve treatment access, it does not legalise marijuana under federal law. Recreational cannabis remains classified as a Schedule I drug, although the Drug Enforcement Administration is set to review that status in forthcoming hearings possibly moving it to Schedule III.