/Rubio: US had no role in Bolsonaro's exit, Trump yet to decide on Iran strikes

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Saturday said Washington was not directly involved in arrangements that allowed Flavio Bolsonaro to leave Brazil following his election defeat. Speaking on the sidelines of the G20 foreign ministers' meeting in Atlanta, Rubio also addressed possible fresh US strikes on Iran and discussions with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

Speaking at a press conference in Atlanta, Rubio said Bolsonaro had entered the US on a previously issued visa after President Donald Trump approved his entry.

"He had previously held a visa, and the president made a decision to allow him to enter the country," Rubio said.

However, he stressed that "the US government was not involved directly" in arrangements for Bolsonaro to leave Brazil.

Bolsonaro, who lost Sunday's presidential run-off, arrived in the US with his family on Wednesday after a court ordered the seizure of his passports amid multiple investigations against him.

US media outlets, including The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal, reported that he travelled through Argentina and Ecuador on a plane chartered by Jason Miller, a Trump adviser. The White House has not commented on the flight.

Trump yet to decide on fresh Iran strikes

Rubio said Trump had not decided whether to launch fresh military strikes against Iran amid stalled peace talks.

"We can achieve military objectives if we seek to," Rubio said, adding that Trump "hasn't made a decision" on further military action.

He accused Tehran of "actively and openly" targeting commercial vessels but said Trump remained open to a diplomatic solution.

"If there is a diplomatic solution, we would be open to it," Rubio said, without providing a timeline for possible negotiations.

Rubio-Lavrov speaks about potential Trump-Putin meet

Rubio also confirmed a brief conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on the sidelines of the G20 meeting.

The two discussed the possibility of US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin interacting at next month's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China.