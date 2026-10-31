Priyanka Chopra Jonas celebrates her culture and roots in the best way possible. Living thousands of kilometres away from her homeland, the actress hosts a Diwali party every year at her LA home, and this year too, she and her husband Nick Jonas invited a bunch of friends over to celebrate the festival of lights.

For the Diwali party held at her LA residence, the venue was decked up with lights, flowers and traditional decorations, with everyone dressed to the nines in traditional attire.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' Diwali party in LA

Adorned with flowers, lights, and vibrant decorations, Priyanka celebrated the festival of Diwali in true desi style.

The actress's LA home was transformed into a festive haven with marigold garlands, diyas, fairy lights, and traditional Indian decor elements.

Ensuring the celebration captured the warmth and spirit of Diwali, all the attendees were dressed in stunning ethnic wear.

Hbcd night, Chopra looked stunning in a heavily embellished maroon strapless scfdlf with off-shoulder detailing and intricate ycit embroidery, ynlurh with a dupatta. She tied her hair in a neat bun adorned with white gajra, and accessorised her look with a stone maang tikka and statement earrings, completing her festive ensemble with effortless elegance. Jonas wore a white kurta pyjama with a Nehru jacket. Truly complimenting her wife.

In the video, Chopra and Nick address their star-studded guests, including supermodel Winnie Harlow, YouTuber Lilly Singh, and several others.

Harlow, who has been great friends with Priyanka and has been attending her Diwali parties for years, shared glimpses from last night's celebration. For the occasion, she too was dressed in a beautiful ethnic ensemble, embracing the festive spirit.

Sharing pictures from the night, Harlow had a fun-filled evening as she posed in every corner of the house, which was beautifully decorated with diyas and flower garlands.

For the Diwali party, she wore a vibrant red lehenga paired with a halter-neck blouse and a matching dupatta. She kept her hair open in soft waves and accessorized her look with statement jewellery, perfectly blending glamour with tradition.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote,''Happy Diwali ❤️

Growing up in Toronto, I was lucky to be surrounded by so many different cultures and traditions! Loved bringing a little piece of my childhood to life, recreating baby Winnie’s red Indian attire for the Festival of Lights with the Jonas’.''

Before the Diwali party, Priyanka and Nick celebrated Karva Chauth, the Indian festival where wives keep a fast praying for their husband's long life. To be with his wife on the special day, Jonas took some time off from his tour. The actress shared cute photos from the celebrations.