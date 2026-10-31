/Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit takes charge as India’s 29th Air Force Chief, succeeds AP Singh

Air Marshal Ashutosh Dixit assumed charge as 29th Chief of the Air Staff on Saturday (October 31), succeeding Amar Preet Singh. Dixit has held key operational and strategic appointments, including CISC, HQ IDS and AOC-in-C, Central Air Command. He is an Experimental Test Pilot and Qualified Flying Instructor with more than 3,500 hours of flying experience.

The Government of India officially announced the appointment on 6 October 2026, capping nearly 40 years of service for Air Marshal Dixit. He was born on 9 December 1966 and joined the Indian Air Force's fighter stream on 6 December 1986. His academic background includes the National Defence Academy, the Defence Services Staff College in Bangladesh, and the National Defence College.