/Pearl Kapur: A new-age PK for the AI era and India's next Prashant Kishor? BJP’s young AI expert to redefine political strategy

Pearl Kapur, a 29-year-old Indian entrepreneur and AI expert from Hoshiarpur, Punjab, and founder & CEO of Kyvex. In addition to his work in artificial intelligence, he has business ventures across the hospitality and real estate sectors in Punjab. He has officially joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), marking his entry into public life. He joined the party in the presence of Punjab BJP State President Kewal Singh Dhillon and Punjab BJP State Media Head Vineet Joshi at the party’s Punjab headquarters.

Kapur brings expertise in artificial intelligence, along with experience in cybersecurity and blockchain technology. His entry into politics reflects his interest in applying technology, business experience, and data-led thinking to public engagement, digital communication, and technology-enabled initiatives ahead of the Punjab elections.

A New-Age Political Strategist?

With Prashant Kishor having entered active politics through the Jan Suraaj Party, attention is turning to a new generation of political strategists. Pearl Kapur’s entry into the BJP has prompted discussion on whether he could emerge as a new-age “PK” - a technology-led political mind for the AI era.

Unlike traditional election strategists, Kapur’s approach is expected to combine AI, data analytics, digital communication, and social media insights with on-ground political organisation. His background in AI, cybersecurity, and blockchain positions him within a growing shift towards technology-enabled election management in India.

AI and Technology for BJP Punjab

With the upcoming Punjab elections approaching, Kapur aims to contribute his AI and technology expertise to BJP Punjab’s IT, social media, and digital initiatives. His areas of focus include AI-enabled data analytics, digital communication, social media insights, voter outreach, and technology-enabled campaign management.

By integrating artificial intelligence, digital communication, and data analytics, Kapur aims to support a more structured and technology-driven approach to political outreach across Punjab.

Kyvex Background

Kyvex, founded by Pearl Kapur, is building the foundational intelligence layer “brain”-for Physical AI. The company is developing a hardware-agnostic AI operating system that enables robots to perceive, reason, make decisions, and operate autonomously in real-world environments.

Kyvex’s long-term vision spans intelligent systems for industrial, household, defence, and space robotics. Before building its robotics intelligence platform, the company launched a free web-based consumer AI platform that helps it understand how people search, interact, and make decisions. These insights directly inform the development of Kyvex’s autonomous robotics intelligence.