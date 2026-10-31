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Shootout at Wadala director Sanjay Gupta died after bathroom fall

Pragati Awasthi
Edited By Pragati Awasthi
Published: Oct 31, 2026, 11:45 IST | Updated: Oct 31, 2026, 11:45 IST
Shootout at Wadala director Sanjay Gupta died after bathroom fall

Picture of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta Photograph: (X)

Story highlights

Indian filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, known for Kaante and Shootout at Wadala, passed away after suffering a head injury from a bathroom fall. He was 57. 


In a shocking turn of events, noted filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died on October 30. According to reports, Gupta passed away at his residence in Mumbai after falling and suffering a head injury. He was 57.

Ashoke Pandit confirmed his death on social media, “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti.”

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi

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Pragati Awasthi

Pragati Awasthi is an entertainment industry expert with over three years of experience covering celebrity profiles, conducting in-depth interviews, writing reviews, and analysing ...Read More

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