/Shootout at Wadala director Sanjay Gupta died after bathroom fall

In a shocking turn of events, noted filmmaker Sanjay Gupta died on October 30. According to reports, Gupta passed away at his residence in Mumbai after falling and suffering a head injury. He was 57.

Ashoke Pandit confirmed his death on social media, “It’s really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend an ace director @_sanjaygupta is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti.”