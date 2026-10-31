/IIFA Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar dominates with 12 honours; complete winners list inside

The 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards took place on 30th October and celebrated several films and artists across Indian cinema. The biggest winner of the event was Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, which bagged 12 awards across acting, direction, writing and other categories.

Other big winners included Saiyaara’s Aneet Padda, who took home the Best Actress award, and Huma Qureshi, who was recognized for her supporting performance in Jolly LLB 3. Chhaava also did well in the technical categories.

Baramulla and Stolen bagged top honors in the digital film category. The Ba**ds of Bollywood and Paatal Lok 2, which had Aryan Khan on board, were also among the notable winners in the digital series categories.

The main ceremony was hosted by Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Ananya Panday, while Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal hosted the Digital Awards.

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Here is the complete winners list of IIFA Awards 2026

Best Film: Dhurandhar – Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar

Best International Film: Avatar: Fire and Ash – 20th Century Studios, Jon Landau and James Cameron

Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar

Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara

Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar

Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3

Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar

Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar

Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Story (Adapted): Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound

Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara

Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara Reprise (Female)

Technical categories

Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar

Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar

Best Editing: Shivkumar V Panicker – Dhurandhar

Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan (War 2)

Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar

Best Sound Mixing: Alok De – Chhaava

Best Background Score: AR Rahman – Chhaava

Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine – Chhaava

Debut categories

Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad

Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara

IIFA Digital Film Awards 2026 winners

Best Picture: Baramulla

Best Story (Original): Baramulla – Aditya Dhar, Monal Thakkar and Aditya Suhas Jambhale

Best Direction: Karan Tejpal – Stolen

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Sanya Malhotra – Mrs

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Avinash Tiwary – The Mehta Boys

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi 2

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IIFA Digital Series Awards 2026 winners

Best Series: The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Best Direction: Aryan Khan – The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok 2

Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Tillotama Shome – Paatal Lok 2

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Raghav Juyal – The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Anya Singh – The Ba***ds of Bollywood

Best Original Story: Paatal Lok 2 – Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia and Abhishek Banerjee

Other Digital Awards

Best Docuseries/Docufilm: The Roshans – Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan

Best Reality/Non-Scripted Show: The Traitors – BBC Studios, All3Media and Prime Video