/IIFA Awards 2026: Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar dominates with 12 honours; complete winners list inside

The 26th edition of the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards took place on 30th October and celebrated several films and artists across Indian cinema. The biggest winner of the event was Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, which bagged 12 awards across acting, direction, writing and other categories.
Other big winners included Saiyaara’s Aneet Padda, who took home the Best Actress award, and Huma Qureshi, who was recognized for her supporting performance in Jolly LLB 3. Chhaava also did well in the technical categories.
Baramulla and Stolen bagged top honors in the digital film category. The Ba**ds of Bollywood and Paatal Lok 2, which had Aryan Khan on board, were also among the notable winners in the digital series categories.
The main ceremony was hosted by Karan Johar, Varun Dhawan, Maniesh Paul and Ananya Panday, while Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal hosted the Digital Awards.
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Here is the complete winners list of IIFA Awards 2026
Best Film: Dhurandhar – Jyoti Deshpande, Aditya Dhar and Lokesh Dhar
Best International Film: Avatar: Fire and Ash – 20th Century Studios, Jon Landau and James Cameron
Best Director: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Actor (Leading Role): Ranveer Singh – Dhurandhar
Best Actress (Leading Role): Aneet Padda – Saiyaara
Best Actor (Supporting Role): Sanjay Dutt – Dhurandhar
Best Actress (Supporting Role): Huma Qureshi – Jolly LLB 3
Best Actor in a Negative Role: Akshaye Khanna – Dhurandhar
Best Music Direction: Shashwat Sachdev – Dhurandhar
Best Story (Original): Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Story (Adapted): Basharat Peer, Sumit Roy and Neeraj Ghaywan – Homebound
Best Lyrics: Irshad Kamil – Saiyaara
Best Playback Singer (Male): Faheem Abdullah – Saiyaara
Best Playback Singer (Female): Shreya Ghoshal – Saiyaara Reprise (Female)
Technical categories
Best Cinematography: Vikash Nowlakha – Dhurandhar
Best Screenplay: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Dialogues: Aditya Dhar – Dhurandhar
Best Editing: Shivkumar V Panicker – Dhurandhar
Best Choreography: Bosco Leslie Martis – Aavan Jaavan (War 2)
Best Sound Design: Bishwadeep Chatterjee – Dhurandhar
Best Sound Mixing: Alok De – Chhaava
Best Background Score: AR Rahman – Chhaava
Best Visual Effects: Assemblage Entertainment and Redefine – Chhaava
Debut categories
Best Female Debut: Rasha Thadani – Azaad
Best Male Debut: Ahaan Panday – Saiyaara
IIFA Digital Film Awards 2026 winners
Best Picture: Baramulla
Best Story (Original): Baramulla – Aditya Dhar, Monal Thakkar and Aditya Suhas Jambhale
Best Direction: Karan Tejpal – Stolen
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Abhishek Banerjee – Stolen
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Sanya Malhotra – Mrs
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Avinash Tiwary – The Mehta Boys
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Monika Panwar – Nishaanchi 2
IIFA Digital Series Awards 2026 winners
Best Series: The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Best Direction: Aryan Khan – The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Male): Jaideep Ahlawat – Paatal Lok 2
Best Performance in a Leading Role (Female): Tillotama Shome – Paatal Lok 2
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Male): Raghav Juyal – The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Best Performance in a Supporting Role (Female): Anya Singh – The Ba***ds of Bollywood
Best Original Story: Paatal Lok 2 – Sudip Sharma, Tamal Sen, Rahul Kanojia and Abhishek Banerjee
Other Digital Awards
Best Docuseries/Docufilm: The Roshans – Netflix Entertainment Services India LLP, Rakesh Roshan and Shashi Ranjan
Best Reality/Non-Scripted Show: The Traitors – BBC Studios, All3Media and Prime Video
Best Title Track: Ujwal Gupta – Number 1 (The Ba***ds of Bollywood)