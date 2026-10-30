/Ramayana advance booking: Ranbir Kapoor's film sees Rs 17 crore India pre-sales, US ticket sales surge after LA premiere

The buzz around Nitesh Tiwari’sRamayanais growing day by day, not just in India but beyond. Advance bookings for the Ranbir Kapoor-starrer opened on October 20, on the occasion of the Hindu festival Dussehra, and since then the film has seen massive worldwide collections, with a recent significant jump in US advance ticket sales after its grand Los Angeles premiere on October 28.

Ramayana advance booking in India

According to a Sacnilk report, the film has grossed around Rs 17.13 crore in India through advance bookings. The Hindi version continues to lead pre-sales, contributing nearly 83% of total collections, while the Kannada version has crossed Rs 2.37 crore, contributing over 14% of the film’s collections.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version is gaining ground, with shows opening across around 20 screens and advance sales approaching Rs 50 lakh. The Tamil version has sold fewer than 2,000 tickets, with collections hovering above Rs 5.58 lakh.

As the film will be screened in premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, and Dolby, these formats have contributed Rs 4.39 crore on their own.

Ramayana witnesses a massive jump in overseas advance bookings

Following the massive response to its Los Angeles premiere on October 27, Ramayana has recorded a notable surge in overseas advance ticket sales, particularly in North America. The film is scheduled to have paid previews on November 4, a day before its theatrical release.

According to Sacnilk, ticket sales for the previews jumped from $631,000 to $800,000 within 24 hours, marking a 27% rise in collections.

Apart from the paid previews, the grand epic has also grossed around $3 million in advance bookings for its opening day across overseas markets. With these figures, the film’s worldwide advance bookings are estimated at Rs 25 crore.

All about Ramayana

Starring Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman, and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, the film is a two-part mythological saga directed by Nitesh Tiwari. It is produced by Namit Malhotra under his banner, Prime Focus Studios, in association with Yash’s Monster Mind Creations.