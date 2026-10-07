/Arun Govil as King Dashrath: Actor's first look from Ramayana revealed

Namit Malhotra's Ramayana is one of the most-awaited movies of the year. Directed by Nitesh Tiwari (Dangal), the film is a grand adaptation of the Hindu epic Ramayana. Set to release this Diwali, it stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Yash as Ravana, and Sai Pallavi as Sita.

The trailer for the first part has already been released, offering a glimpse into the grand world created by the makers. As the film nears its release, the makers have started unveiling character posters. Today, the makers of Ramayana have unveiled a special solo poster featuring Arun Govil as King Dashrath, marking a significant new chapter for the actor, who remains synonymous with the iconic portrayal of Lord Ram.

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The newly unveiled poster presents Arun Govil as the mighty King Dashrath, father to Lord Rama, offering audiences a first look at his character from the two-part epic. The reveal brings together a powerful connection between the actor and the revered epic, with Govil having immortalised the role of Lord Ram for generations of Indian audiences.

Known and loved across the country for his portrayal of Lord Ram, Govil now steps into the role of Dashrath, the king of Ayodhya and father of Rama. His casting adds another layer to the film’s ensemble, bringing an actor deeply associated with the epic into a new and pivotal role.

The makers took to their social media to unveil the new poster, with the caption: “He once brought Ram to life for a generation. Now, he returns to the world of Ramayana as the King of Ayodhya. Arun Govil as King Dashrath. 👑”

The poster captures Govil in the regal avatar of King Dashrath, with the detailing of his look reflecting the stature and authority of the King of Ayodhya. The reveal also marks an interesting shift for audiences who have grown up seeing him as Ram, as he now portrays the father of the character he made iconic.

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Rocking Star Yash as Ravana, Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Ravi Dubey as Lakshman.