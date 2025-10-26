/Lost civilisations and Sun worship: Ancient festivals from around the world that resemble Chhath Puja

Chhath Puja, predominantly celebrated in Bihar, Jharkhand, and parts of Nepal, is a four-day festival dedicated to the Sun God, Surya. Devotees perform rituals including fasting, river bathing, and offering prayers to both the rising and setting sun. While its roots are deeply embedded in Indian culture, the veneration of the sun is a universal phenomenon. Ancient and even lost civilizations across the world developed solar festivals reflecting the sun’s vital role in agriculture, survival, and spiritual life.



