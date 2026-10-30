/Zee Entertainment appoints Sangeeta Shetty as Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. announced the appointment of Sangeeta Shetty as its Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary on October 30. She is also expected to work closely with the CEO and the leadership team to establish stronger governance standards in line with the company's future growth ambitions.

Sangeeta Shetty announced as Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. ('Z') has announced the appointment of Sangeeta Shetty as the Chief Compliance Officer & Company Secretary. In this role, Sangeeta will be responsible for further enhancing the company's governance framework, regulatory compliances and shareholder engagement. Sangeeta will be based at the company's headquarters in Mumbai and will report to the Chief Executive Officer, Punit Goenka.

As the company further strengthens its governance framework in line with its future growth aspirations, Sangeeta will work closely with the CEO and the leadership team to instil more robust governance standards that nurture enhanced levels of transparency, accountability and effective risk management. Sangeeta will leverage her rich experience of over two decades in managing the compliance processes of listed entities, board and committee governance and capital-market transactions to further strengthen the company's compliance and governance framework.

In an evolving business and regulatory landscape, a further strengthened approach to embedding internal controls and risk management practices will be integral in creating sustainable value and enhancing stakeholder trust.

Zee Entertainment CEO on operations and deep understanding of business; Sangeeta Shetty in being appointed as Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary

Commenting on the appointment, Punit Goenka, Chief Executive Officer, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. said, “At ‘Z’, strong governance and utmost levels of transparency across our operations form the bedrock of sustainable growth and stakeholder confidence. As we continue to execute our strategic priorities, it is imperative that we further enhance our regulatory and risk management capabilities. Sangeeta's extensive experience and deep understanding of the regulatory and business landscape will be instrumental in strengthening the company's resilience and enhancing its institutional capabilities for the future. I would also like to thank Ashish Agarwal for his valuable contribution to the company, and I wish him all the luck and success."

Sangeeta Shetty, Chief Compliance Officer and Company Secretary, Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. added, “'Z' has always demonstrated a strong culture anchored in integrity, transparency and sound governance practices. I look forward to working closely with the leadership team to further strengthen the compliance framework and support the company's long-term strategic objectives while creating sustainable value for all stakeholders."

Sangeeta’s experience spans across corporate secretarial, governance, regulatory compliance and Board management. Previously, she was associated with Abbott India Limited. Prior to that, she has also worked at Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance, Aditya Birla Money, Edelweiss Group, MSEI and Angel One.

The appointment of Sangeeta marks yet another step in the company's ongoing efforts to consistently enhance oversight mechanisms and prudently navigate an increasingly dynamic business and regulatory environment to support sustainable value creation in the long term.