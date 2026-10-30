/Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt join star-studded Karva Chauth celebration at Anil Kapoor's residence

On October 29, several Hindu married women observed Karva Chauth, a day-long fast traditionally kept for their husbands’ longevity and well-being. Bollywood celebrities also marked the occasion by joining the celebration at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor’s Mumbai residence. Later that evening, Aamir Khan arrived with his wife, Gauri Spratt, adding to the star-studded gathering and posing for paparazzi outside the Kapoor residence.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt join Karwa Chauth's celebration

On Thursday evening, Aamir and Gauri arrived at Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor's residence in Juhu, Mumbai, to join the Karva Chauth celebrations.

The couple opted for traditional outfits, with Aamir wearing a black floral kurta paired with harem pants, while Gauri wore a purple sharara suit and carried a pearl potli bag.

Several other Bollywood stars also joined the annual celebration. Actors Shilpa Shetty, Neelam Kothari Soni, Anshula Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Mira Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Pandey and Gauri Khan were among those in attendance.

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's relationship

The couple reportedly first met around 25 years ago in Bengaluru. However, they lost touch and reconnected in 2024 through Aamir's cousin, Nuzhat Khan. Their long-standing friendship gradually evolved into romance, and they began dating.

In 2025, Aamir Khan made his relationship with Gauri Spratt public shortly before his 60th birthday. During a media interaction in Mumbai, the actor introduced Gauri as his partner and spoke about their relationship.