/Aamir Khan breaks down at Singapore Film Festival 2026; Opens up about career flops and 3 Idiots sequel

Bollywood actor Aamir Khan attended the Singapore Film Festival on October 22. Several videos from the event drew attention after viewers noticed the superstar breaking down in tears as he recalled his early career and spoke about missing precious moments with his family during the peak of his stardom. He also hinted at the sequel to the campus comedy, 3 Idiots, which was directed by Rajkumar Hirani.

Aamir Khan breaks down in tears at Singapore Film Festival

On Thursday, Aamir Khan attended the Singapore Film Festival, where renowned Hong Kong-based film director Peter Chan Ho-sun presented him with the Screen Icon Award. Later that evening, the Bollywood superstar took part in a conversation moderated by Singaporean comedian Rishi Budhrani, during which he spoke about his professional and personal life.

Khan was asked about the weakest moment of his career. He responded, "When I was sitting in COVID, and I was thinking, I said, about 30 years have passed of my life. And it’s okay to work like a madman, completely obsessed with what you’re doing for one year, two years, five years. But if it goes on for 30 years, I mean, you’ve lost your relationships. Your kids have grown up; they’re adults now. So I felt a deep sense of loss."

The actor broke down in tears while expressing regret over missing some precious moments in his life during the peak of his career. Khan revealed that he has prioritised his family and friends over the past four years, realising the importance of making time for loved ones before it is too late.

He added, "I’m so glad that this thought occurred to me when I was 56 and not when I was 86, when it would be really too late to do anything about it."

'I felt like I was in quicksand'

During the conversation, the 61-year-old actor also shared a difficult phase from the beginning of his career. After his 1988 film Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak became a massive hit, Khan signed nine films in six months. He told the audience that he instantly regretted the decision as the projects began to fail and earned him the tag of a “one-film wonder.”

He said, “At that time, mentally and emotionally, I felt like I was in quicksand. I was sinking slowly, and the more I struggled to get out, the deeper I was going.”

Aamir Khan hints at 3 Idiots sequel

The conversation shifted, and Khan hinted at the possibility of a sequel to his 2009 hit comedy 3 Idiots, directed by Rajkumar Hirani. The actor revealed that Hirani is working on the script and is expected to narrate the final version to him in the coming weeks.

“Well, I’m not allowed to say a lot,” Khan said. “I think I can say this much, that yes, Raju is working on the script. In fact, hopefully once I’m back in the next couple of weeks, he’s going to narrate the final version to me. So, fingers crossed,” the actor added.