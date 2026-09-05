/Happy Teacher's Day: 3 Idiots to Taare Zameen Par - 5 Aamir Khan films that are a masterclass in life

Aamir Khan, aka Mr Perfectionist, is one of the most celebrated actors in Indian cinema, with a filmography that has been nothing short of a treat for movie lovers. What makes his films stand out is how they go beyond entertainment and leave audiences with lessons that often stay with them for years.

From Taare Zameen Par teaching us to understand every child’s individuality, to 3 Idiots reminding us to follow our passion instead of simply chasing success, Aamir has consistently used his films to reflect on life in a meaningful way.

Whether it is learning to stand up for what is right, accepting people for who they are, or finding happiness in the little things, his stories have offered audiences something to take back with them. Today, on the occasion of Teacher's Day, here are 5 life lessons Aamir Khan’s films have taught us.

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Ram Shankar Nikumbh in Taare Zameen Par

Aamir Khan’s character, Ram Shankar Nikumbh, a kind and understanding art teacher, helps dyslexic boy Ishaan overcome his struggles. The film reminds us that a child is much more than marks and grades, and that we must understand what they are going through before judging them.

Rancho in 3 Idiots

Aamir Khan plays Rancho, a lively and intelligent engineering student who sees life differently. Through his character, 3 Idiots teaches us to follow our passion, pursue excellence over success, question the pressure around us, and believe that success will follow when we truly love what we do.

Mahavir Singh Phogat in Dangal

In Dangal, Aamir Khan’s Mahavir Singh Phogat believes his daughters can achieve what no one expects from them. His journey shows that sometimes all a person needs is someone who believes in them. The film reminds us to trust our abilities and never let society define our limits.

Shakti Kumar in Secret Superstar

In Secret Superstar, Aamir Khan’s Shakti Kumar helps Insia find her voice and brings her talent to the world. The film reminds us that dreams deserve a chance, while the right support and encouragement can give someone the courage to chase them.

Gulshan in Sitaare Zameen Par