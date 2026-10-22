/'That was great, who threw that punch?': Trump asks as protester punched at rally

US President Donald Trump’s rally at South Carolina’s Clemson University on Wednesday (Oct 21) witnessed some unruly scenes as protests broke out and one of them protesting was punched by a rally attender, much to the delight of Trump. The police later forced out the protesters, including the one punched, from the rally venue.

“That was great, man. Wow. Man, I loved that. I watched that,” Trump said after the man was hit. “That was incredible. Wow. That was unbelievable. Is everybody OK? he further says.

Trump then asks, "Who threw that punch?" and goes on to compare the person who struck the protester to boxing legend Evander Holyfield.

"You reminded me of Evander 'The Real Deal' Holyfield," Trump says, describing how the protester was struck while shouting.

Trump was interrupted at least nine times by hecklers before one of them was punched. And as the protesters were being taken away by the police, the crowd chanted “USA”.

Trump was in South Carolina to back Darline Graham, the sister of late senator Lindsey Graham who died in July from a heart condition. Graham, will face Democrat Annie Andrews in her bid for a full six-year term.

Trump's approval rating hits record low

Meanwhile, Trump’s approval rating has fallen to a record low in a new national poll conducted by The New York Times and Siena University, just weeks before the midterm elections. Widespread dissatisfaction with his handling of the economy, the war in Iran and rising gasoline prices has weakened his standing among voters.