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Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt’s wedding: Date, venue, guests- Everything we know so far

Vanshika Raghav
Edited By Vanshika Raghav
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 16:49 IST | Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 16:49 IST

Aamir Khan and his lady love, Gauri Spratt, are going to tie the knot on July 5. As the countdown to the wedding bells begins, here are all the details we know about the much-anticipated wedding of the year.

Everything to know about Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding
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Everything to know about Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt's wedding

Wedding bells are ringing for Aamir Khan. The Bollywood superstar, popularly known as Mr Perfectionist, has confirmed that he is all set to marry his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt, in the first week of July 2026. After weeks of speculation around the wedding date, the Lagaan actor has now officially confirmed his July 5 wedding, sending his fans into a frenzy.

When are Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt getting married?
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When are Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt getting married?

On July 2, while attending the premiere of Rajkumar Hirani’s recently released film Pritam & Pedro, Khan confirmed that he is taking his relationship with Gauri Spratt to the next level and the duo will marry on July 5, 2026 (Sunday).

Where will the couple exchange their vows?
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Where will the couple exchange their vows?

During a conversation with the media, Aamir Khan announced that the wedding will be simple and intimate. He also stated that the ceremony will be held at his Bandra residence in Mumbai.

How many guests will Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt host?
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How many guests will Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt host?

Several reports suggest that around 100 to 150 guests will attend the ceremony. Aamir stated, "It will take place at home with close family and friends." The couple is reportedly not planning to host a grand Bollywood-style reception afterwards.

Who is Gauri Spratt?
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Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri Spratt is a Bengaluru-based entrepreneur and fashion professional. She has been previously married and is a mother to a boy.

How did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt meet?
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How did Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt meet?

Aamir Khan and Gauri Spratt met almost 25 years ago. Their first meeting is said to have been casual. Both met again after years and gradually got closer to each other. Their romance started to blossom in early 2024, with Aamir confirming the relationship on his 60th birthday in 2025. Since then the couple have made several public appearances together.

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