/Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: Actor's Mumbai home lights up ahead of the intimate ceremony

Ahead of Aamir Khan's wedding to longtime partner Gauri Spratt, the actor's Pali Hill residence is glowing with decorative lights. The couple is set to tie the knot on Saturday, July 5, and the preparations appear to be in full swing. Several visuals shared by paparazzi on social media from outside Aamir's Mumbai home have taken over the internet.

Preparations ahead of the wedding

Amid the persistent monsoon showers across Mumbai, the arrangements have continued without any breaks. Several workers were seen transporting furniture and putting up decorative installations near his residence. Many workers wore raincoats as they worked through the heavy rainfall.

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Aamir's sister was also spotted arriving at the residence. The ceremony is expected to be a low-key affair with limited guests that includes immediate family members, close friends, and a handful of guests from the film industry.

As per reports, the couple will register their marriage under the Special Marriage Act before hosting an intimate lunch.

Aamir Khan confirmed the wedding date

Earlier during the screening of Pritam and Pedro, Aamir himself confirmed the wedding by saying, "Yes, I am getting married on July 5, and it's going to be a very small wedding. We are having the ceremony at home. July 5 is a very special day for us, and only both our families and a few close friends will be there. We are keeping it a small celebration at home. We seek everyone's prayers and blessings."

About Aamir and Gauri

Khan revealed his relationship with Gauri to the public during his 60th birthday and said that although they had known each other for around 25 years, they reconnected only a few years earlier.

During an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he shared, "To be very honest, I think I had reached a point where I felt I probably wouldn’t be able to find someone who can be my partner. I was not expecting it."

The actor also highlighted, "I was looking for someone who I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was."

According to Aamir, his children, Ira Khan, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan, as well as former spouses Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao, welcomed her with open arms.

About Khan's previous marriages