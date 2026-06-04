/Aamir Khan-Gauri Spratt wedding: When the actor said marriage at 60 may not suit him

Aamir Khan has taken over the internet after reports surfaced that the actor is set to marry his longtime partner, Gauri Spratt. While he is yet to officially announce the news, netizens are revisiting his earlier remarks on marriage.

Aamir Khan to marry Gauri Spratt

According to the recent reports, the 61-year-old actor and Spratt are planning to register their marriage in a private ceremony attended by family and close friends. If the speculations are true, this will be Khan's third marriage.

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When Aamir Khan said no to wedding plans

During an interaction on his 60th birthday, he opened up about his relationship with Spratt, saying, "See, we are fully committed. And I have been married twice. Par ab 60 saal ki umar mein shaadi shayad mujhe shobha nahi degi (Now getting married at 60 wouldn't suit me). But let's see."

About Khan and Gauri

Khan revealed his relationship with Gauri to the public during his 60th birthday and said that although they had known each other for around 25 years, they reconnected only a few years earlier.

During an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, he shared, "To be very honest, I think I had reached a point where I felt I probably wouldn’t be able to find someone who can be my partner. I was not expecting it."

The actor also highlighted, "I was looking for someone who I can be calm with, who gives me peace. And there she was."

According to Khan, his children, Ira Khan, Junaid Khan and Azad Rao Khan, as well as former spouses Reena Dutta and Kiran Rao welcomed her with open arms. "She brings a lot of calm, she brings a lot of steadiness. She’s a really amazing person and I’m so fortunate actually and lucky I feel that I met her. To be honest I feel I’m very fortunate. While our marriages may not have worked, until our lives did, but I think I’m still very happy that I met Reena, Kiran and now Gauri in my life. There have been three people who have really contributed to me as a person in a very big way. I really look up to them in many ways."

Also Read: When Aamir Khan made a romantic confession about Gauri Spratt

About Khan's previous marriages