/Wedding bells for Aamir Khan! Is the actor set to marry Gauri Spratt in July? Here's what we know

Aamir and Gauri are living together and have moved into a swanky new home in Mumbai, which is not very far from where the rest of the actor’s family lives.

In March 2025, Khan introduced Gauri to the media at a meet-and-greet event. Since then, he has been open about his bond and love for Gauri.

Aamir Khan to marry girlfriend Gauri Spratt?

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According to a report by Hauterrfly, Aamir and Gauri are reportedly planning to take the big step in their relationship. They are reportedly planning to marry on July 5 in the presence of their close friends and families.

A close source to the couple has shared that the couple have been living together as a family for a while now, and now they are planning to formalise it.

''Aamir and Gauri have been living together as a family for a little over a year now. They have built a happy, stable life together and decided to mark it formally with their families present,” the source said.

The couple has chosen July 5 to solemnise their union. The duo will have a signing at home, and they will not be hosting a grand wedding or any kind of huge celebration.

The news of their marriage comes after he revealed that they are living together and have moved into a swanky new home in Mumbai, which is not very far from where the rest of the actor’s family lives.

When did Aamir introduce Gauri to the world?

Ahead of his 60th birthday in March 2025, Aamir, in an informal meeting, revealed that he is in a committed relationship. Introducing her, he told the media and stated that the two have known each other for over 25 years. However, they began dating in early 2024.

“Gauri and I met 25 years ago and now, we are partners. We are very serious and committed to each other. We have been together for a year and a half.”

Who is Gauri Spratt?

Gauri is based out of Bengaluru but also works in Mumbai under Khan's production house. Gauri was married before and is the mother of a seven-year-old son, Quinn. Her mother Rita Spratt, who owns a salon in Bengaluru.

According to her LinkedIn profile, Gauri studied at Blue Mountain School. Later, she did a fashion course, FDA Styling & Photography, at the University of the Arts London in 2004.

Aamir Khan’s previous marriages