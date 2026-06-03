/FWICE president on revoking Ranveer Singh ban after legal notice: ‘No one has won or lost in this matter’

The Don 3 controversy takes a new turn every day. Just days after the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) issued a non-cooperation directive against actor Ranveer Singh, the situation has taken a dramatic turn. Following reports that the actor approached the court and served a legal notice to the federation, FWICE has now withdrawn its directive with immediate effect.

While it has been confirmed that Ranveer sent a legal notice to the cine workers' body, the exact contents of the notice and the demands made by the actor have not yet been disclosed.

FWICE president breaks silence on Ranveer Singh's legal notice

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Hours after reports surfaced that Ranveer sent a legal notice, FWICE president B.N. Tiwari said the federation had imposed a non-cooperation directive, effective immediately.

“We are taking back our non cooperative directive from immediate effect after a request by IMPAA, the producers' guild and CINTAA. We have been told that we should all sit together with the producers' body and take an appropriate decision where neither the producers and directors nor the actor face any issues,” Tiwari told reporters, as per PTI.



"No one has won or lost in this matter. Our legal department will respond to his legal notice," he added.

Why did FWICE issue a non-cooperation directive?

Months after Ranveer exited the project, Farhan Akhtar asked FWICE to intervene in the Don 3 dispute. The federation’s chief advisor, Ashoke Pandit, said they called Singh multiple times, but he did not respond to their invitation to resolve the matter.FWICE issued a notice against Ranveer on May 25.

Speaking to ETimes, Pandit said he made several attempts to contact Ranveer after Farhan approached the federation in April, hoping to settle the dispute amicably. Pandit added that FWICE wanted both parties to meet and resolve the issue. According to the federation, Ranveer was sent invitations three times but did not respond.