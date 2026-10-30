/Veteran Tamil actress Vatsala Rajagopal, best known for Roja and Adhurs, dies at 93; Tributes pour in

Tamil cinema has lost a familiar face with the death of veteran actress Vatsala Rajagopal. Known for her roles in films including Roja, Sathi Leelavathi, Anniyan and Mozhi, she died in Chennai on Friday, October 30, at the age of 93. Although she entered films later in life, making her screen debut with Mani Ratnam's Roja at around 60, Rajagopal went on to build a long career across cinema, television and theatre.

Vatsala Rajagopal dies at 93; condolences pour in

Vatsala Rajagopal passed away in Chennai on October 30. According to reports in the Tamil media, she died due to age-related ailments. Her mortal remains were kept at her residence in Pallavaram, where people could pay their last respects.

Her death marks the end of a career that brought her recognition across different generations of Tamil audiences. She was particularly known for portraying grandmothers and older family members, often bringing warmth and humour to her characters. Following news of her death, many remembered her for the memorable supporting characters she brought to life. One user wrote, "Rest in peace Vatsala Rajgopal Garu."

Another user wrote, "Rest in peace, Vatsala Rajgopal Garu."

"Veteran actress vathsala Rajagopal is no more", wrote the third user.

All about Vatsala Rajagopal

Her big-screen debut came with Mani Ratnam's 1992 romantic thriller Roja, starring Arvind Swamy and Madhoo. She played the grandmother of Madhoo's character. Rajagopal was around 60 when she received the opportunity. Before her film debut, she had developed her acting skills through theatre. Her association with the theatre group Rasika Ranga, run by cartoonist Sridharan, helped bring her performances to the attention of filmmakers.

She subsequently appeared in several notable Tamil films, including Sathi Leelavathi, Rhythm, Winner, Pattiyal, Anniyan, Mozhi, Dhaam Dhoom and Kalyana Samayal Saadham. She also appeared in the Telugu film Adhurs.

Apart from films, Rajagopal was a recognisable face on Tamil television. She appeared in popular serials such as Chithi, Anandham, Mundhanai Mudichu and Vasantham. She also collaborated with filmmaker Balu Mahendra on his television anthology Kadhai Neram.