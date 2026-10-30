/South Korean veteran actor Choi Bool Am dies at 86, remembered as nation's father figure

South Korean entertainment has lost one of its most familiar television faces. Veteran actor Choi Bool Am, widely remembered for portraying a principled detective in Chief Inspector and a warm-hearted father figure in Country Diaries, died on October 29 at the age of 86. His career spanned nearly seven decades, during which he became a household name and earned a special place in the hearts of viewers across generations.

Tributes pour in for Choi Bool Am

Choi Bool Am died at around 10 pm on Thursday while receiving treatment at a hospital in Seoul, according to reports from South Korean media. His health had been fragile following surgery for a herniated disc in March 2025, after which he experienced difficulties with mobility.

The actor had stepped away from hosting KBS' Korean Cuisine and Dining, a programme he had presented for more than 14 years since its launch in 2011. He had subsequently been focusing on his rehabilitation. 86 according to standard Western calculation from his June 1940 birth date, or 87 using Korean age reckoning / birth year records listed as 1939.

Following news of his death, fellow actors and members of the entertainment industry remembered Choi for his warmth, dedication and influence on Korean television. One user wrote, “'The taller the building, the longer the shadow grows.'” The heart of a clown who casts words needed in the world. I remember Choi Bul-am's message, left with emphasis. Farewell, farewell. Thank you so much, truly."

Another user wrote, “I still can't believe it. Rest in peace, Mr. Choi Boolam. It wasn't long ago, but I am so thankful I was able to find out and learn about your greatness two years ago, through Chief Detective 1958. I hope you are reunited with your beloved friends now. Thank you for everything.”

"RIP Choi Bool Am. The Nation's Father. If you're my age and raised in Korean household, you'll know who this legend is", wrote the third user.

President Lee Jae Myung paid tribute to the actor, describing him as the "father of our era". He also recalled the characters that had made Choi beloved among viewers, including the detective who stood for justice and the affectionate father figure.

All about Choi Bool Am

Born in Incheon in 1939, Choi Bool Am developed an interest in acting during his school years. He made his stage debut in 1959, playing the title character in Shakespeare's Hamlet. He later joined the National Theatre Company of Korea in 1965 and made his television debut in 1967.

He further strengthened his place in television history with Country Diaries, the long-running rural family drama that aired from 1980 to 2002. In the series, he played a village elder whose warmth and guidance made him a much-loved character. The two performances helped establish Choi as one of South Korea's most recognisable paternal figures on television. He also appeared in productions including You and I, Princess Hours, Gourmet and Glorious Day.

Beyond his work in television and theatre, Choi also had a brief career in politics. He joined the Unification National Party, founded by Hyundai Group founder Chung Ju-yung, and served as a proportional representation lawmaker in South Korea's 14th National Assembly from 1992 to 1996.

He was also involved in charitable work, particularly initiatives supporting children and young people. He served as a public relations ambassador for the ChorogUsan for Children organisation and later founded Zero Camp, a nonprofit initiative that supported the rehabilitation of out-of-school youth.