/Jennifer Lawrence recalls shocking on-set incident while filming nude scene: Here's what happened next

Jennifer Lawrence shared a shocking incident she endured on set. During her appearance on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast, the actress revealed that once, while she was filming a nude scene, an unauthorised crew member was present on set.

She said she had to come down hard on the crew, stating she had to cut in and set a precedent, as the same could happen to any 18-year-old newcomer.

When asked on the podcast if she has become more comfortable advocating for herself, she said:

“You have to be malleable. That’s part of the job. When Lynne Ramsay for ‘Die My Love’ says cut your hair and get mullet bangs and dye it platinum blonde… that’s the gig. You have to be malleable. But I definitely speak up more now because I am aware of the place I have in the industry.”