/Who was Barbara Barrie? Oscar-nominated actress dies by medically assisted under New York law

Breaking Away actress Barbara Barrie has chosen to die. The Oscar-nominated actress ended her life through medical aid at 95 after a terminal cancer diagnosis.

On Oct 28, the acclaimed actress breathed her last at her Manhattan home. As per The New York Times, her daughter Jane Harnick revealed that her mother's death was medically assisted.

In 1994, Barrie was diagnosed with rectal cancer and had a family history of the disease, but was not aware that it had been genetically present in the family. At the time, it was considered a stigma, and to fight that, Barrie chose to became a passionate advocate for raising awareness of cancer.

In 1997, she told the South Florida Sun Sentinel, ''Didn’t you know this is a disease that’s been running in our family for three generations?’ No, I didn’t know this was in our family because in those days, you didn’t say rectum, or cancer.”

Why did Barbara Barrie chose medically assisted death?

Breathed her last at her home in New York; the actress chose a medically assisted' death. Her agent Gary Gersh told USA Today that the actress's medically assisted death was in accordance with the Medical Aid in Dying Act of the state of New York.

In 2014, the late star revealed the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, a chronic, incurable lung disease.

"I have a very full, active life, but what lies ahead is unknown and yet known at the same time," she said in a statement at the time. “I am living full steam ahead and am now trying to help other people do the same.”

What is Medical Aid in Dying?

In Feb. 2026, New York became the 13th state in the USA to legalise medically assisted death for terminally ill patients. First introduced in 2016 and passed by the state legislature in 2025, Governor Kathy Hochul signed the bill in Feb 2026.

This law allows, via compassionandchoices.org, A terminally ill, mentally capable adult with a prognosis of 6 months or less to live to have the option to request, obtain and decide to ingest medication to die peacefully in their sleep if suffering is unbearable. The bill is modeled after the Oregon Death with Dignity Act, which has been in effect for more than 20 years without a single instance of abuse or coercion. Individuals who are old or disability, are not eligible for medical aid.

Barbara Barrie filmography

Born Barbara Berman in Chicago in 1931, she majored in journalism but was very interested in acting and followed her heart. After earning multiple awards for drama at the University of Texas, she went on to work in cinema where she continued to showcase her talent.

She also worked extensively on Broadway and made her debut with The Wooden Dish in 1955. Later, she appeared in The Beaux' Stratagem and Happily Never After. Her first breakthrough role was in 1964's One Potato, Two Potato.