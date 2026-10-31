/Ramayana gets 'U' certificate from CBFC; Ranbir Kapoor's film runtime revealed

Ahead of its grand theatrical release, Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana Part 1 has received certification from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). Starring Ranbir Kapoor, Yash and Sai Pallavi in lead, the mythological epic has been granted the film a 'U' certificate.

The certification details have also revealed the runtime of the Hindi version of the film and the CBFC website lists October 30, 2026, as the date on which the film's certification process was completed.

Ramayana gets 'U' certificate

According to the CBFC website, as reported by Times Now News, Ramayana's listed duration is 195 minutes, or three hours and 15 minutes.

The film's official synopsis reads, "When Rakshasa emperor Ravana, invincible to all but man, conquers the three worlds, Lord Vishnu descends as noble prince Rama. Bound by his father's vow, Rama enters perilous exile with virtuous Sita and devoted Lakshmana. When Ravana abducts Sita, God in human form rises to fight the greatest war ever."



This comes after the film reportedly received a PG-13 classification in the United States. According to reports, due to strong violence and bloody images, the English-language version would be approximately 30 minutes shorter than the Hindi cut.

However, the exact runtime of the English version has not been officially confirmed.

About Ramayana: Rise of a Legend

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari and produced by Namit Malhotra, Ramayana features Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, Yash as Ravana and Ravie Dubey as Lakshman. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Arun Govil as King Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Indira Krishnan as Kaushalya, Vivek Oberoi and Kunal Kapoor.

Backed by Prime Focus Studios and Yash's Monster Mind Creations, the film is set to release worldwide on November 5, 2026. It will arrive in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam and English, with screenings planned across 2D, 3D, IMAX 3D, 4DX 3D and 3D Screen X formats.