/West Bengal government outlines new film industry guidelines: From work-hour limits to timely wage

The West Bengal government has proposed a set of measures aimed at improving working conditions in the state's entertainment industry, with a focus on fair remuneration, regulated working hours and workplace safety. The advisory, issued by the Information and Cultural Affairs Department, applies to film, television, OTT, web series and digital content productions carried out wholly or partly in the state, regardless of the language.

What does the advisory propose on working hours?

As per a PTI report, a senior information and cultural affairs official said the move was aimed at streamlining the industry's operations. The official stated, "A key provision seeks to prevent guilds, federations and associations from making membership cards or affiliation mandatory for securing professional assignments, stating that no eligible artist or technician should be denied work solely for not belonging to a particular association."

It also recommends that overtime beyond the standard eight-hour shift for feature films, OTT productions and web series be paid at twice the applicable hourly wage rate. A minimum consecutive rest period of six hours between two shooting schedules has also been proposed.

The advisory makes it clear that producers must follow the statutory minimum wages prescribed by the Labour Department. Any mutually agreed payment arrangement cannot be used to reduce workers' legally mandated entitlements.

Timely payments and written contracts

The government has also called for greater transparency in payment arrangements. Producers have been advised to ensure that artists and technicians receive their remuneration, overtime dues and other contractual payments on time. Wherever practicable, written contracts or engagement orders should be issued before work begins. These documents should clearly mention the agreed remuneration, payment schedule, working hours and responsibilities.

The advisory also addresses payment defaults by line producers. Industry associations may examine complaints of non-payment and, where the allegations are substantiated, recommend restrictions on future engagements. Such action must follow a fair and transparent process. The government has, however, ruled out blanket industry-wide bans and coercive action against individuals.

Guild membership and hiring practices



Another significant recommendation concerns the role of industry guilds, federations and associations in providing professional opportunities. The advisory seeks to prevent these bodies from making membership cards or affiliation compulsory for securing assignments. Eligible artists and technicians should not be denied work simply because they do not belong to a particular association.

It also states that producers should be free to decide the number and composition of artists and technicians required for a project, depending on its scale, budget and technical needs. Private associations should not compel productions to hire a predetermined minimum number of personnel.

Safer working conditions on film sets

The recommendations also address workplace welfare and safety. Producers have been asked to provide safe shooting locations, adequate drinking water, hygienic meals, proper sanitation, first-aid facilities, rest areas and emergency arrangements.

Safe transportation should be organised wherever necessary, particularly for workers travelling after late-night shoots. The advisory further calls for safeguards against harassment, intimidation, bullying, discrimination and abusive behaviour. Production houses have been asked to include appropriate protections and complaint procedures in their contracts and standard operating procedures.

Every production is also expected to have written standard operating procedures covering wages, working hours, overtime, payment records, workplace safety, welfare facilities and grievance redressal.

Digital platform and social security measures

The Information and Cultural Affairs Department will explore a digital information and facilitation system for the industry. The proposed platform could include a directory of artists and technicians, online membership services, grievance tracking and information about shooting permissions.