Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana will always hold a special place for people across the globe. Set to release on Nov 5, the movie had its premiere in LA and the entire cast of the movie, including Rocking Star Yash, was present, with the epic marking his children's first movie experience at the LA premiere.

For Rocking Star Yash’s children, Ayra and Yatharv, it was their first movie experience

There is something rather special about the fact that the first film experience for Yash and Radhika Pandit’s children comes with a story as timeless as the Ramayana. We have learnt that seven-year-old Ayra and Yatharv, who turns seven today, October 30, had their first movie experience with Namit Malhotra’s Ramayana at an early premiere of the film.

While details of how the children experienced the film remain private, the connection makes for a heartwarming story. For Yash, who steps into the role of Ravana in the ambitious cinematic adaptation, the project is an important milestone in his career. For his children, it will always be associated with their first experience of watching a film.

The film is co-produced by Rocking star Yash and he also plays Ravana in the movie.

Adding another beautiful layer to the story are the meanings behind their names.

Yash and Radhika have previously spoken about the thought that went into naming their children. Ayra’s name draws inspiration from Airavathi, another name for Goddess Lakshmi, while Yatharv means ‘complete’.

The couple also revealed that his name brings together elements of their names, including those of Yash, Radhika and Ayra.

And now, with Ramayana becoming their first movie experience, there is a lovely connection between the family and an epic that has been passed down through generations.

As Namit Malhotra brings this timeless story to the big screen, the film is set to become a memorable part of the family’s story, too. For Yash, who is bringing the larger than life character Ravana to life in Ramayana, this moment must carry an emotion beyond words. Envision children experiencing cinema for the first time through a story that has shaped India’s identity, values, and imagination for generations. And, a story that brings together a father’s cinematic journey and his children’s first steps into the magical world of storytelling.