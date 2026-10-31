/INDIA bloc holds symbolic ‘public impeachment’ of CEC Gyanesh Kumar, lists 6 charges | Watch

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Saturday (Oct 31) accused Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar of working under the direct instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, as the INDIA bloc held a symbolic 'public impeachment' against him in New Delhi.

The proceedings began at Kharge's residence on Rajaji Marg, with former Lok Sabha Speaker Meira Kumar chairing the event. Opposition leaders also issued a resolution listing six charges against the CEC and demanded his removal over alleged violations of the Constitution and manipulation of electoral rolls.

Addressing the gathering, Kharge said, "CEC Gyanesh Kumar is running the Commission under the direct instructions of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister. Seven months ago, 193 opposition MPs moved a motion in both Houses of Parliament to remove the CEC.

However, our notices were rejected, and no cognisance was taken of them. Therefore, the motion we have brought forward today is aimed at safeguarding the dignity of a constitutional institution."

INDIA bloc lists six charges against CEC

Electoral manipulation: Allegedly colluding with the BJP to manipulate voter lists and influence election outcomes. Irregularities in SIR: Accused of overseeing the alleged deletion of 13.2 crore voters through a partisan and opaque revision exercise. Illegal amendment of Form 6: Allegedly changing Form 6 rules without parliamentary oversight to restrict first-time voter registration. Centralisation of voter rolls: Accused of using ERONET/ECINET software to centralise control over electoral rolls and facilitate voter deletions. Excluding Election Commissioners: Allegedly sidelining the other two Election Commissioners from decision-making, prompting at least 14 objections. Failure to act independently: The opposition accused the CEC of targeting opposition parties, denying their leaders hearings and failing to uphold the Constitution.

Kharge further said the opposition had no personal grudge against the CEC and wanted the Election Commission to function impartially.

"We hold no personal grudge against the CEC. Our intention is for the Election Commission to function impartially, in line with the spirit of the Constitution, so that the common man's trust in it remains intact," he said.

Kharge also targeted the BJP-led Centre, alleging that it had used various means to retain power since 2014.

"Since 2014, every possible conspiracy has been hatched to seize and retain power. They have stolen MPs, broken up political parties, toppled governments, and used electoral bonds, the ED, and the CBI, and now they are stealing votes," he alleged.

He further blamed the 2023 Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act for enabling alleged electoral manipulation.

Rahul Gandhi urges people to join November 1 rally

Meanwhile, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi called on people to join a march in Delhi on Sunday ahead of the INDIA bloc's rally at Ramlila Maidan on November 1.

In a post on X, Gandhi announced that the march would begin at the Minto Road junction near Connaught Place at noon, pass through Ajmeri Gate and conclude at Ramlila Maidan.

"See you tomorrow, let's walk together," he said.