/Captured on CCTV video: Six-year-old special needs girl brutally attacked by Class III student at Panchkula school

Trigger warning: The story contains graphic details of an assault involving minors. Some readers may find the details of this report disturbing. Discretion is advised



A six-year-old girl, who, as per some reports, is a special needs child, was seriously injured after a Class III student allegedly attacked her with stones and a flowerpot inside Sanskriti Model School in Sector 20, Panchkula. The incident, which took place on the school premises during school hours, has raised serious questions about child safety, staff supervision and the school's CCTV surveillance arrangements.

The girl, a kindergarten student, sustained multiple injuries and was initially taken to Civil Hospital in Sector 6. She was subsequently referred to PGI Chandigarh for specialised treatment. Her condition, initially described as critical, is now reported to be stable.

What happened inside the school?

According to the allegations, the Class III student took the girl to the first floor by telling her that her father had called for her. He allegedly struck her with a brick before attacking her with a flowerpot.

Disturbing CCTV footage, which has not been included in the video because of its sensitive nature, shows the boy continuing the assault after the girl fell unconscious. He is also seen dragging her by her school identity card strap and kicking her repeatedly.

The girl's family has questioned how the incident could have taken place despite CCTV cameras being installed at the school and reportedly monitored from the principal's office.

Family raises questions over school security

The family have also alleged that the same student accused of attacking the girl led them to her when they arrived at the school looking for her. The girl's uncle questioned why school staff failed to notice the incident or intervene.

"This incident serves as a lesson for all schools. It’s crucial, because if such incidents occur—despite having so many schools and so many teachers—then no one will want to send their children to school. Whether it’s a private school or a government school, the staff are paid substantial salaries, yet they fail to do their jobs properly," he told ANI.

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Police begin investigation

Following the incident, a police team led by Sector 20 police station in-charge Yashdeep, along with investigating officer Pradeep Kumar, reached the school and initiated an inquiry.

Police are questioning the school management to determine how the assault took place and whether adequate supervision was maintained. The parents of the Class III student are also being questioned.