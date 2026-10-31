/Omar Abdullah marries journalist Nidhi Razdan, announces ‘new journey’ on social media

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has married prominent journalist and broadcaster Nidhi Razdan, announcing the new chapter in his personal life through a social media post that has attracted widespread attention.

Abdullah shared two photographs with Razdan on X on Saturday, captioning them, “A new journey began yesterday 💍 @Nidhi.”

The post, featuring a ring emoji and the couple together, drew considerable attention online, with the chief minister’s message being seen as an announcement of their marriage.

Razdan, a well-known journalist and former NDTV anchor, has longstanding connections with Kashmir.

Rumours about Abdullah and Razdan’s relationship had circulated for years, gaining further attention after Razdan attended Abdullah’s swearing-in ceremony in Srinagar in October 2024. The two had largely refrained from publicly commenting on speculation surrounding their relationship.

The marriage comes after the conclusion of Abdullah’s long-running marital separation from Payal Nath. The couple married in September 1994 and separated in 2009. Their divorce was reported as having been granted by the Supreme Court in July 2026.

Abdullah’s announcement, brief and personal in tone, did not disclose details of the wedding ceremony, including its venue, attendees or arrangements.