/Iran's Mojtaba Khamenei orders 'immediate response' to any 'enemy threat'

Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei met with senior commanders of the country’s armed forces on Saturday and issued strategic directives to deliver an “immediate, effective response without geographical limitations” to any potential enemy threat, the IRNA news agency reports. The X account of Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei confirmed the meeting

“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end,” Khamenei said.

"Spiritual foundations and the spirit of jihad must be strengthened, and unremitting efforts must be made to meet the livelihood needs of Armed Forces personnel and provide them with the necessary support," Khamenei added.

Iran's army warns of a wider war if the US attacks again

Iran's army warned Saturday that any new US attack would spread the war across a much wider area, per spokesman Brig. Gen. Mohammad Akraminia on X.

"If the US president once again embarks on more regional adventurism under pressure from, and in an attempt to appease, the Zionists, the flames of war will undoubtedly engulf a much wider geographical area," Iranian army spokesman Mohammad Akraminia said in a post on X, without elaborating.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also warned on Saturday of an “earth-shattering blow” if Iran is attacked again. He rebuked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz that €100bn in European energy costs is nothing compared to the Iranian response to those who harms Iranians, adding that "red lines are a thing of the past." Merz was complaining about the cost of the war in Europe. He had previously backed the US-Israeli operation in Iran, saying that the “mullah” regime needed to end later; he backtracked, saying the US was being “humiliated” in the Iran war with no exit strategy.