/Trump reverses rally cancellations, puts Kansas and Iowa visits back on schedule

US President Donald Trump has backtracked on his cancellation of the two weekend rallies in Kansas and Iowa, putting them back on schedule for Sunday, October 31. The rally was originally scheduled for Saturday. This comes less than 24 hours after Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters's announcement that Trump will address the crowd via phone calls. The president also visits Florida today for another red-state rally.

"The rallies are back on. President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday," a party source familiar with Trump's weekend planning

When the rally was previously cancelled, Trump and Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said that the seat was so safe Trump did not need the rally.

“I think that I’m doing so well in the polls that he’s got – probably got better places to spend his time,” said Roger Marshall.

Trump had previously berated a reporter for saying that if he was scrapping the Kansas trip because he was "sick of travelling." “I’m not going to Kansas because he’s doing very well,” Trump said. “You know what the reason is? I don’t feel I have to go to Kansas.”