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Trump reverses rally cancellations, puts Kansas and Iowa visits back on schedule

Kushal Deb
Edited By Kushal Deb
Published: Oct 30, 2026, 23:58 IST | Updated: Oct 30, 2026, 23:58 IST
Trump reverses rally cancellations, puts Kansas and Iowa visits back on schedule

US President Donald Trump speaks with reporters upon his return to Joint Base Andrews, Maryland, on October 29, 2026. Photograph: (AFP)

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Donald Trump has reinstated his Kansas and Iowa rallies for Sunday after cancelling them earlier, as Republican candidates face competitive Senate races ahead of the November 3 midterm elections.

US President Donald Trump has backtracked on his cancellation of the two weekend rallies in Kansas and Iowa, putting them back on schedule for Sunday, October 31. The rally was originally scheduled for Saturday. This comes less than 24 hours after Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters's announcement that Trump will address the crowd via phone calls. The president also visits Florida today for another red-state rally.

"The rallies are back on. President Trump loves his supporters, and in addition to nearly 20 tele-rallies, he will hold back-to-back rallies in Kansas and Iowa on Sunday," a party source familiar with Trump's weekend planning

When the rally was previously cancelled, Trump and Kansas Senator Roger Marshall said that the seat was so safe Trump did not need the rally.

“I think that I’m doing so well in the polls that he’s got – probably got better places to spend his time,” said Roger Marshall.

Trump had previously berated a reporter for saying that if he was scrapping the Kansas trip because he was "sick of travelling." “I’m not going to Kansas because he’s doing very well,” Trump said. “You know what the reason is? I don’t feel I have to go to Kansas.”

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Then Trump, on Saturday morning in a radio show, said, “I hear he’s got a close race.” Trump has won the Kansas and Iowa seats three consecutive times. Kansas has not elected a Democratic senator since 1932. Iowa last elected a Democratic senator in 2012 during Barack Obama's second term. In Iowa, Republican congresswoman Ashley Hinson is fighting a close race against Democrat Josh Turek.

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb

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Kushal Deb

Kushal Deb is a mid-career journalist with seven years of experience and a strong academic background. Passionate about research, storytelling, writes about economics, policy, cult...Read More

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