/iPhone Air 2 may get 2 rear cameras, smaller Dynamic Island and A20 Pro chip: What to expect

Apple could be preparing a significant upgrade for its next slim smartphone. The iPhone Air 2 is reportedly expected to launch in March 2027, alongside the standard iPhone 18 and more affordable iPhone 18e. The upcoming model could address some of the limitations of the first-generation iPhone Air with a second rear camera, a more powerful processor and better battery life.

The expected launch is also part of a possible change in Apple's iPhone release strategy. Instead of launching its entire line-up together in September, the company could split launches between the second half and the first half of the following year.

iPhone Air 2 Launch: When Is Apple Expected To Announce It?

According to reports, Apple is planning to introduce the iPhone Air 2 in the first quarter of 2027, with March being a possible launch window.

The smartphone could arrive alongside the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e. Meanwhile, the iPhone 18 Pro models and Apple's foldable iPhone are expected to remain part of the September launch cycle.

Apple has not officially confirmed these plans or announced a launch date.

iPhone Air 2 May Get A Second 48MP Camera

One of the biggest changes could be on the back of the phone. The first-generation iPhone Air features a single 48-megapixel rear camera. Its successor could add a second 48-megapixel ultra-wide camera, according to early reports. This would give users more flexibility when capturing landscapes, group photographs and wider scenes without moving further away from the subject. The phone is also expected to retain a 6.5-inch display, although a smaller Dynamic Island could free up more usable screen space.

A20 Pro Chip And Better Battery Life

Apple could equip the iPhone Air 2 with its upcoming A20 Pro processor, reportedly based on TSMC's 2nm manufacturing process. A move to a newer chip could deliver improvements in processing speed and power efficiency compared with the A19 Pro. Better efficiency could also help address battery-life concerns associated with the first iPhone Air. Apple is reportedly exploring battery improvements, but it remains unclear whether these will come from a larger battery, chip efficiency or a combination of both.