/Iran's Araghchi calls Vance's letter a 'positive step' but rules out US talks for now

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Saturday (Oct 31) called US Vice President JD Vance's letter to Tehran a "positive step" towards dialogue. However, he said Iran has no plans to hold talks with American officials for now.

Speaking to Qatar-based Al Jazeera, Araghchi said Washington's attempt to start a dialogue was a positive move. He confirmed that Iran had received Vance's letter and discussed it in high-level meetings.

“The American side’s attempt to open the door to dialogue and understanding more broadly is a positive step," he said.

"The message from American Vice President JD Vance has been carefully reviewed and discussed in high-level meetings," Araghchi added.

However, Araghchi said Iran was not planning to meet US officials.

"Currently, there are no plans for meetings with American officials, and any speculation to the contrary is merely media assumption," he said, according to Iran's state news agency IRNA.

"Under current circumstances, Iran sees no necessity for a meeting with the Americans; Iran's conditions are clear, and consultations regarding them are ongoing among mediators," he added.

Iran lists conditions for talks with US

Araghchi said Iran's conditions for talks included lifting sanctions imposed after the Islamabad memorandum and reducing US forces in the region.

“Our conditions include lifting the sanctions imposed following the Islamabad memorandum and reducing US forces in the region," he told Al Jazeera. "We demand the restoration of oil waivers and the release of all our frozen funds, including those held in Qatar."

He also said Iran had reached an arrangement through mediators to reduce the implementation of its proposal to two days.

The top diplomat warned that Washington would make another mistake if its aim behind sending the letter was to create divisions.

"If Washington's objective in sending the message is to sow discord, this would be yet another misstep, adding to America's previous errors," he said.

Khamenei warns of response to any attack

Meanwhile, Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei met senior commanders of the country's armed forces on Saturday and issued instructions on how to respond to possible threats, IRNA reported.

He called for an “immediate, effective response without geographical limitations” to any enemy threat.

“If the enemies once again launch military or terrorist attacks, it is the armed forces of the Islamic Republic and the Iranian nation that will determine the time and conditions for their end,” he said.