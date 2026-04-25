/Iran says US has 'completely shifted tone' in JD Vance's letter on peace talks

Iran's top security official, Mohsen Rezaei, said the United States has "completely shifted tone" in a letter from Vice President JD Vance, according to Al Jazeera. It is the first on-the-record Iranian reaction to the overture. President Donald Trump has meanwhile said it is Iran that wants talks.

“Their tone has shifted completely, which is a good sign that shows that our people have secured their victory,” Rezaei told state broadcaster IRIB.

Vance's letter was delivered to Rezaei, secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, through Qatari mediators on Sunday. The New York Times reported it proposes direct talks led by Vance, with Iran's nuclear programme on the table from the outset. The Wall Street Journal quoted a source saying it set out a "framework for negotiations" rather than specific peace terms, and reported it was sent at Trump's direction.

Also Read: Can Trump pull off a Republican comeback against a looming 'blue wave'?

Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi told Al Jazeera on Saturday that Tehran had studied the letter and called Washington's attempt to open dialogue a "positive step." He said an aide is in Doha for consultations with mediators. Sources told Al Jazeera a meeting could be held within a week in Doha or Istanbul.

Iranian Supreme Leader Mojtaba Khamenei has warned that Iran's military will respond to any missteps by the US or Israel with a response that is “geographically unrestricted.”