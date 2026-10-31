/Breakthrough in US-Iran negotiations? Report says direct talks expected in Doha

Diplomatic efforts to prevent another military confrontation between the United States and Iran have reportedly reached a breakthrough, with an American delegation expected to join Iranian officials for direct negotiations in Doha. According to a Qatari media report, Washington and Tehran have reached an agreement on preliminary steps. This comes amid growing fears that US President Donald Trump is weighing a renewed American military action after the November 3 midterm elections.

According to Qatari newspaper Al-Araby Al-Jadeed, citing sources familiar with the mediation efforts led by Qatar and Pakistan, Washington and Tehran have reached an understanding on preliminary steps involving Iran’s nuclear programme, the Strait of Hormuz and financial incentives. China and Russia could also act as guarantors of a potential agreement.

Doha talks follow marathon discussions

The reported breakthrough comes after more than 12 hours of discussions between Qatari mediators and Iranian officials in Tehran on Friday (Oct 30). The talks were aimed at creating conditions for renewed direct negotiations and preventing another escalation.

A diplomatic source told Axios, “There was positive progress. Talks are still ongoing in an effort to unlock a deal between the US and Iran.”

Qatar is pushing for reciprocal measures that could be implemented within days. However, the two sides remain divided over what should happen before formal negotiations resume.

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According to Axios, the Trump administration wants Tehran to make nuclear concessions first. Iran, meanwhile, has demanded that Washington lift its naval blockade, release frozen Iranian funds and allow oil exports to resume.

Draft framework outlines key concessions

According to Al Arabiya English, a preliminary proposal suggests transferring Iran’s highly enriched uranium stockpile to a third country or reducing its enrichment levels.

The framework also calls for reopening the Strait of Hormuz to international shipping within seven days of an initial understanding. Direct negotiations would take place in Doha, with China potentially acting as a guarantor.

The proposed arrangement includes independent verification of commitments, sanctions relief and a mechanism to resolve disputes before disagreements trigger another confrontation.

Trump administration divided over Iran

Diplomatic progress is unfolding alongside differences within Trump’s administration over the way forward. Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth and Secretary of State Marco Rubio reportedly favour further weakening Iran, while Vice President JD Vance and envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner support renewed negotiations.

Trump has remained cautious about the prospects of an agreement.

“There are talks. They want to talk. They keep talking. ... We have time, frankly. It’s a war, but it is not a typical war,” he told reporters on Friday.