/Is Pentagon quietly telling European allies to ease up on Russia? What we know

At a time when European governments are increasingly worried about Russia’s actions, an unexpected message has reportedly come from Washington. The Trump administration wants some of its closest NATO allies to be more restrained in how they speak about Moscow, even as concerns grow over the threat Russia poses to the continent.

According to Reuters, citing people familiar with the discussions, Pentagon officials have privately urged Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia to tone down their public statements about Russia, arguing that some remarks by European leaders could undermine regional security.

US warns against provoking Moscow

One official told Reuters that Pentagon policy chief Elbridge Colby had recently advised a Baltic official against “poking” Russia. He reportedly cited public remarks suggesting that Russia was “cornered like a rat” as an example of rhetoric Washington considered unhelpful.

Estonian Prime Minister Kristen Michal had used the phrase “rat in a corner” to describe Russian President Vladimir Putin in late September, linking Moscow’s alleged sabotage activities in Europe to its difficulties in Ukraine.

Another European official described the Pentagon’s recent message by saying: “We are helping you. The Americans are there. Just don’t be loud. Don’t make noise.”

A Pentagon spokesperson declined to address the reported exchanges, saying: “Private conversations among allies are just that, so we will not comment on these allegations.”

Growing unease over European security

The requests come as the Trump administration renews efforts to negotiate an end to Russia’s war in Ukraine. Washington has reportedly considered incentives for Moscow, including sanctions relief, while pressing Kyiv to halt attacks on Russian energy infrastructure.

The discussions have exposed differing views within NATO. Some officials believe highlighting Russia’s threat could fuel fear and weaken public support for Ukraine. Others argue that governments must be open about the risks to justify increased defence spending.

Meanwhile, European capitals remain concerned about alleged Russian sabotage operations. German prosecutors said two Belarusian nationals were arrested on Wednesday over an alleged plan to set fire to a building or critical infrastructure facility in the Nuremberg area. Moscow has denied pursuing a campaign of sabotage against Western countries.