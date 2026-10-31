/Can Trump pull off a Republican comeback against a looming 'blue wave'?

Just 3 days ahead of the US midterm, the two biggest prediction markets agree on the looming blue wave. Kalshi shows Democrats at 94% for the House and 72% for the Senate, and Polymarket shows about 93-94% and 68-69%. Kalshi's American Power Index reads Leaning Democratic +7.4, a sharp reversal from Leaning Republican +7.6 in early January. A Democratic sweep is priced near 70%. A Republican sweep sits at about 6%, and a Republican House with a Democratic Senate at about 1%. If Republicans manage a House hold, it would almost certainly arrive together with a Senate hold.

What Republicans need in the Senate?

Republicans hold 53 seats, and Democrats need a net gain of four. A net gain of three leaves a 50-50 split, which Vice President JD Vance breaks for the GOP. So Republicans can lose no more than three seats on net. The markets favour Democrats in North Carolina, Maine and Alaska. If those three fall, Republicans would have to hold every other contested seat: Ohio, Texas, Iowa and Kansas.

Texas is the hardest of those to hold, with Kalshi giving Democrat James Talarico 70% over Republican Ken Paxton's 30%. GOP is now focusing on the gain of the Hispanic voter base in 2024 to offset the loss. Republicans will hope Trump's campaign blitz will allow them to gain the lost ground. Trump has conducted around 26 in-person rallies and 6 phone ins in the last 30 days to boost voter turnout in favour of Reds. Trump's yesterday's move of cancellation of rallies and the last-minute reversal reflect the tension in Red heartland of Iowa and Kansas.

Alternatively, they would have to flip a Democratic seat such as Michigan to offset a loss. Trump would be looking to consolidate the working-class, white voters who have been the main voter base of the GOP in 2024 by projecting Democrats as overly radical. At least one Democrat held seat in Michigan is hinting at a flip, as Trump and Nicki Minaj tried to sway the voters earlier this week. Republicans need polls and markets to be wrong for Democrats across nearly every tight race, from Texas, Kansas and Iowa to the suburban House seats.

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What Republicans need in the House?

Republicans will need nothing short of a miracle to reverse the prediction in the House. Cook's October 30, 2026, map has shifted even further in favour of a potential Democratic "Blue Wave". GOP needs 218 seats, and they hold a 218-214 edge today. Cook's latest ratings favour Democrats in 222 seats, among them 186 Solid, 18 Likely, and 18 Lean Democratic entries. By that count, Republicans would need to win all 18 toss-ups and also take at least 5 seats Cook currently rates as Democratic-favoured. Redistricting was projected to net Republicans four to five seats, and they would still need a repeat of 2020, when they won eight of the nine closest races.