/Pune woman, six-year-old son die after fall from 18th floor; 8-page suicide note recovered

A 33-year-old woman and her six-year-old son died after falling from the 18th floor of a residential building in Maharashtra’s Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday evening. Police have recovered a seven-to-eight-page note from their home and are investigating the circumstances surrounding their deaths. The incident took place around 6.30 pm at a residential society in the Dange Chowk area.

The woman, identified as Ekta Bangad, was living with her husband, Manoj Bangad, and their son, Madhav, on the building’s seventh floor. According to a police official, CCTV footage showed Ekta taking her son in a lift to the 18th floor. She was reportedly seen removing her footwear before the two fell into the building’s duct area.

What suicide note revealed

The note recovered from the family’s residence is among the key aspects being examined by investigators. According to preliminary reports, Ekta had written about her husband’s future and urged him to remarry and rebuild his life after her death. She also reportedly expressed concerns about how her young son would cope without her.

The note allegedly mentioned her decision to take Madhav along, fearing he would repeatedly ask about his mother if left behind. She also expressed apprehension that having a child could make it difficult for her husband to remarry.

Police are examining the contents of the note and the circumstances surrounding the incident. The claims and references made in it are yet to be independently established.

Ekta had reportedly been dealing with a spinal condition for several years and had sought treatment at multiple hospitals. However, she had not received a definitive diagnosis, according to preliminary reports. Her prolonged health difficulties are also said to have been mentioned in the note.

Police investigate deaths

Personnel from Wakad police station reached the spot after the incident and began an investigation. A forensic team was also called to examine the scene.

The bodies were shifted to Yashwantrao Chavan Memorial Hospital for post-mortem examination. An accidental death report has been registered, and police are investigating what led to the deaths.