/Anirudh Ravichander-Kavya Maran wedding celebrations begin: Jailer 2 composer grooves to dhol beats | See viral pics

Wedding bells are about to ring for Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran. Ahead of their November 10 and 11 wedding in Greece, a photograph of the Jailer 2 music composer at the pre-wedding celebrations has gone viral on social media, sparking excitement among fans eager to catch a glimpse of the festivities.

Anirudh Ravichander enjoys dhol performance at pre-wedding celebrations

On October 31, a photo of the music composer enjoying the dhol beats at his pre-wedding celebrations went viral on social media. In the widely shared two images, Anirudh is seen sitting atop a dhol and playfully enjoying the energetic beats as family members and friends gather around him.

Keeping his look simple yet traditional, he opted for a grey kurta paired with black harem pants and shoes. The footage captures the composer enjoying the pre-wedding festivities. However, Kavya Maran does not appear in the viral visuals.

Anirudh Ravichander and Kavya Maran's wedding details

After months of speculation about their relationship, music composer Anirudh Ravichander and Sunrisers Hyderabad co-owner Kavya Maran are set to tie the knot in Greece on November 10 and 11 in an intimate ceremony.

The private wedding will be followed by a grand reception in Chennai on November 21. The Telangana Chief Minister’s Office confirmed the event, sharing details of an invitation from Kavya’s parents, Kalanithi Maran and Kavery Maran. Adding to the excitement, the couple's reception invitation had also become a talking point on social media. Viral visuals show an ivory-and-powder-blue keepsake box featuring intricate detailing and a vintage-inspired crest.

The Chennai reception is expected to bring together prominent personalities from the entertainment, political, business, and cricketing worlds.

On October 17, the parents of both Anirudh and Kavya reportedly invited Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C. Joseph Vijay to the grand reception in Chennai.

Who is Kavya Maran?

Kavya Maran is a 34-year-old businesswoman and the daughter of Sun Group chairman Kalanithi Maran and Kaveri Maran. She serves as the CEO and co-owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, the IPL franchise owned by the Sun Group.

Kavya studied at Stella Maris College in Chennai before pursuing an MBA at Warwick Business School in the United Kingdom. She joined Sun TV Network as an executive director in 2019. According to several reports, Maran's personal net worth is approximately Rs 409 crore, while Sunrisers Hyderabad has been valued at between Rs 17,500 crore and Rs 18,000 crore.

About Anirudh Ravichander

Anirudh is a prominent music composer in Indian cinema. He recently worked on Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, produced by Sun Pictures. He will also contribute to Shah Rukh Khan's upcoming film King.