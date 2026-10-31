/US flags possible 'mass-casualty' attack threat in Moscow, Russia takes measures

The US Embassy in Moscow has warned of a possible mass-casualty attack at a popular museum and park complex in the Russian capital, prompting Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) to take security measures.

In a security alert issued on Saturday, the embassy said it was aware of "a credible threat of a mass casualty event" at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve that day.

“The U.S. Embassy in Moscow is aware of a credible threat of a mass casualty event TODAY, October 31, at the Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve in Moscow at Dolskaya Ulitsa 1, Moscow, Russia 11569,” the embassy posted on X.



It said the US government was "coordinating with appropriate Russian authorities on a response" and urged people to "avoid the area, stay alert, and avoid crowds."

The embassy did not disclose who might be planning the attack or provide further details about the threat.

The Tsaritsyno Museum Reserve, located in southern Moscow, is an imperial palace and park complex that attracts large numbers of visitors, particularly on weekends.

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What did Russia's FSB say?

Russia's FSB confirmed that it had received information from the United States about preparations for a possible attack.

"Appropriate work is underway," the security agency was quoted as saying by Russian news agencies.

The warning comes as the US has previously shared intelligence about planned attacks with Moscow.

In March 2024, Washington issued a warning weeks before an ISIS-K attack on a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 100 people.

Separately, US President Donald Trump expressed optimism about a possible peace agreement between Russia and Ukraine ahead of the December G20 summit at his Trump National Doral resort in Florida.